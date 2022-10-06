Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,812 call options on the company. This is an increase of 67% compared to the average daily volume of 2,279 call options.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. On average, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,015,534.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,575. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,139,000 after purchasing an additional 342,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 57,063 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,928 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

