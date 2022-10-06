Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $9.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 50,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,904,485 shares.The stock last traded at $7.21 and had previously closed at $6.77.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $45,954.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,208,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,921.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $45,954.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,208,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,921.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $602,351.15. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,025,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,470 over the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 685.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
