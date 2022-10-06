Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $9.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 50,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,904,485 shares.The stock last traded at $7.21 and had previously closed at $6.77.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $45,954.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,208,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,921.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $45,954.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,208,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,921.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $602,351.15. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,025,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,470 over the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $20,336,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 237.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $12,819,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 685.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Recommended Stories

