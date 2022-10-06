Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.62, but opened at $45.51. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Olin shares last traded at $46.81, with a volume of 3,142 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.58.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olin Stock Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,573,000 after buying an additional 1,015,265 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.