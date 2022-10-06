Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 49,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,910,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Specifically, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $12,852,421.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,120 shares of company stock worth $2,570,701 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nikola to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Nikola Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Nikola by 38.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 71,111 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Nikola by 376.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nikola by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 159.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Recommended Stories

