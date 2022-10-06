IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.42, but opened at $22.66. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 288 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 5,821 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at $692,684.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $622,107. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $938.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 368,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

