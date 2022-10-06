Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.53. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Accolade shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 5,825 shares changing hands.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.
Insider Activity
In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Accolade Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $888.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accolade (ACCD)
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.