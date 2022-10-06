Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.53. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Accolade shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 5,825 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 48,859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 977.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 434,898 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 4,861.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Accolade by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $888.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

