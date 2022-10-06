Andrew Kirkman Purchases 110,175 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kirkman bought 110,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £154,245 ($186,376.27).
Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, Andrew Kirkman bought 75 shares of CLS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($183.06).
CLS Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of LON:CLI opened at GBX 142.20 ($1.72) on Thursday. CLS Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 131 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 235.50 ($2.85). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £564.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.71.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
About CLS
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
