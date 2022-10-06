Critical Survey: Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) vs. CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) and CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Corcept Therapeutics and CNS Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 CNS Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.30%. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 448.25%. Given CNS Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNS Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics.

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and CNS Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics $365.98 million 7.72 $112.51 million $0.94 28.06 CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.04 million ($0.40) -0.46

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than CNS Pharmaceuticals. CNS Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corcept Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and CNS Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics 28.75% 25.53% 22.84% CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A -123.28% -106.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats CNS Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It is developing relacorilant to treat patients with Cushing's syndrome; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with advanced ovarian tumors, as well as for the treatment of cortisol excess. The company is also developing selective cortisol modulator to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; selective cortisol modulator for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and other disorders; and FKBP5 gene expression assays. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. It has license agreements with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, as well as Animal Life Sciences, LLC; and a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc., as well as a collaboration agreement with Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

