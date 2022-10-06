Nicholas John Anderson Acquires 1,000 Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) insider Nicholas John Anderson bought 1,000 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of £102.39 ($123.72) per share, for a total transaction of £102,390 ($123,719.19).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £107.35 ($129.71) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £108.43 and its 200 day moving average price is £110.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 3,554.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.56. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a one year low of GBX 9,008 ($108.84) and a one year high of £172.25 ($208.13).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

SPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a £132 ($159.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £111.50 ($134.73) to £122.50 ($148.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a £105 ($126.87) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £122.68 ($148.23).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

