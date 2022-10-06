Neil Galloway Acquires 13,500 Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Stock

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) insider Neil Galloway purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £23,895 ($28,872.64).
AVI Global Trust Stock Performance
LON:AGT opened at GBX 183 ($2.21) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 188.23. The company has a market capitalization of £899.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.75. AVI Global Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 169 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 223.60 ($2.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
AVI Global Trust Company Profile
