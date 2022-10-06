Neil Galloway Acquires 13,500 Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Stock

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) insider Neil Galloway purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £23,895 ($28,872.64).

AVI Global Trust Stock Performance

LON:AGT opened at GBX 183 ($2.21) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 188.23. The company has a market capitalization of £899.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.75. AVI Global Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 169 ($2.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 223.60 ($2.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

