Andrew Nicholas Hewson Buys 11,500 Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 11,500 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £48,645 ($58,778.40).

Andrew Nicholas Hewson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 20,000 shares of Redrow stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($125,664.57).

Redrow Price Performance

Redrow stock opened at GBX 410.60 ($4.96) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 509.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 517.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 720.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Redrow plc has a 12-month low of GBX 379.20 ($4.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 717.80 ($8.67).

Redrow Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

RDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Redrow to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Redrow to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redrow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 767 ($9.27).

About Redrow

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

