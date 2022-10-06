Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $65.32

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ciena will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $174,301.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,707,321.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,708 shares of company stock worth $1,236,421. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Ciena by 919.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 8.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,308,000 after acquiring an additional 206,112 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.