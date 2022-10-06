Brokerages Set ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Target Price at $131.50

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

ITV Price Performance

OTCMKTS ITVPF opened at $0.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. ITV has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.65.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

