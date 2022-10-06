Brokerages Set a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Target Price at $6.68

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.68.

AKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.73 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Summit Partners L P increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,173 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

