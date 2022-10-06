Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $131.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.24.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $112.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 103.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $151.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

