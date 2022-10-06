Head to Head Review: Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sema4 has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Reunion Neuroscience alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and Sema4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -65.19% -45.08% Sema4 -89.71% -61.71% -41.31%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 4.92 -$43.63 million ($3.85) -0.43 Sema4 $212.20 million 1.81 -$245.39 million ($0.58) -1.76

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and Sema4’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Reunion Neuroscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sema4. Sema4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reunion Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reunion Neuroscience and Sema4, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Sema4 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sema4 has a consensus price target of $3.70, indicating a potential upside of 262.75%. Given Sema4’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sema4 is more favorable than Reunion Neuroscience.

Summary

Sema4 beats Reunion Neuroscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reunion Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sema4

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.