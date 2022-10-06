Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price at $44.18

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Barclays lifted their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chewy to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,953.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

