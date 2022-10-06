boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 188 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 188 ($2.27).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 36.84 ($0.45) on Monday. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 211.71 ($2.56). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.31. The stock has a market cap of £467.20 million and a P/E ratio of -122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.