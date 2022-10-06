GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $100.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $77.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,664 shares of company stock valued at $791,864. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

