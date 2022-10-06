Brokerages Set Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Price Target at $29.18

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.18.

FRRVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.60 ($30.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Ferrovial Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $23.68 on Monday. Ferrovial has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

