Brokerages Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target at $28.75

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everi news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,619,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,848 shares of company stock valued at $613,536. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Everi Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Everi by 212.6% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Everi has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $197.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 73.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Articles

