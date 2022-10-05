First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.