WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 75 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Trading Up 4.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Shares of DE stock opened at $360.29 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.61.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

