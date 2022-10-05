WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 1,221 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $230.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average of $170.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.96 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

