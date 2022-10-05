Legacy Wealth Management Inc Sells 218 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.66 and a 200-day moving average of $407.74.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

