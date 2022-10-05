Willner & Heller LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

