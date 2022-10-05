iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,707,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,035 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 23.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $647,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.74.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

