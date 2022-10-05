Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,433 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

