RNC Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $242,940,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $486.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $522.62 and its 200-day moving average is $516.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

