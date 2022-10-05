Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $526,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PEP opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.96 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.85 and a 200-day moving average of $170.05.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

