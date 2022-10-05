Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 2,564 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,759.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,907.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,016.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.22 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

