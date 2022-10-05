Aspiriant LLC Buys 337 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Adobe by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $294.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.51 and its 200 day moving average is $394.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.