Aspiriant LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Up 3.7 %

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.36.

MA stock opened at $301.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.17 and its 200 day moving average is $338.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

