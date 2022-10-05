Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,713 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,808 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

