Pendal Group Ltd Has $4.73 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $153.55 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.58.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

