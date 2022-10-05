Aspiriant LLC Acquires 2,169 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

