Aspiriant LLC Has $281,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Up 6.2 %

GE opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

