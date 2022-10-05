Corbenic Partners LLC Sells 4,786 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Corbenic Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

