Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

