The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on November 5th

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, November 5th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $16.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $160.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

