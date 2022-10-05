Hemington Wealth Management Sells 48 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hemington Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 62,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 385,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.66 and its 200 day moving average is $407.74.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

