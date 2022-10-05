Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.61.

NASDAQ MU opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

