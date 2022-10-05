BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in TotalEnergies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. HSBC upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.75. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

