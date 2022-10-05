Retirement Guys Formula LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 179,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $183.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.82. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.13 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.