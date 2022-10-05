Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

