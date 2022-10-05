Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.44.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

