Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 48,980 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,433,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

DG stock opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.10 and its 200-day moving average is $239.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

