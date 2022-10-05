Aspiriant LLC Sells 412 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.