Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 139,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,248,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.96 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $230.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

