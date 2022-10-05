Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

